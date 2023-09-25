Dates Are The Sweetener You Didn't Know Your Coffee Needed

If you're looking for a sugar substitute for your coffee that doesn't leave a strange aftertaste or contain ingredients you can't pronounce, look no further than dates. Think of a date like a giant caramel-flavored raisin. Perhaps you've tried them before as a snack, semi-dehydrated in a plastic bag from a trendy health food store. (Don't be fooled, this is far from the only way to enjoy these under-appreciated gems). Fresh dates have a rich caramel-like flavor, and as moisture drops and they dry out, their sugar content becomes more potent, creating a sweeter flavor. Dates naturally tote a warm, deep brown-sugar-like taste while maintaining a low glycemic index, making them an ideal gluten-free sweetener — and it's easy to bring that sweetness to your morning cuppa joe.

For a quick and easy fix, invest in a bag of date powder, which will last in the fridge for up to a full year. Date powder is high in fiber and remains mostly unprocessed compared to most sweeteners, so its natural micronutrients remain intact. These including vitamin D, calcium, iron, potassium, and magnesium. You can bake with it, too, or stir it into yogurt or smoothies; wherever you might normally add a sweetener, date powder is a super versatile multi-use ingredient to keep on hand.