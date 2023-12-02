18 Mistakes You're Making With Homemade Bagels

Ah, the bagel. A humble ring-shaped bread with immigrant roots that has conquered America to become its breakfast champion. From its inception in Jewish communities in Poland centuries ago, the recipe has virtually remained unchanged. It's a mix of flour, water, sugar, salt, and yeast that's fermented, shaped, boiled, and baked. Yet its conceptual simplicity is deceptive: Much like looking effortless secretly takes a lot of effort, creating bagels from scratch actually requires a certain level of finesse.

I tried bagels for the first time in New York City in 2016, and since then, my life has been a quest for finding — or creating — a bagel with a crust of impeccable brown, a core of exquisite chewiness. This journey has led me to sample countless bagels, dabble in homegrown efforts, and, most recently, host a bagel brunch at Stricha, a Tbilisi-based vegan café. Now, we are happy to share our insights on creating the perfect homemade bagel (though don't expect to nail it on the first try, as it takes practice).