Avoid These Kinds Of Toppings When Making Homemade Bagels

There's something undeniably comforting about a fresh, chewy bagel. Whether you prefer them plain or coated in a delightful array of toppings, bagels are a beloved breakfast staple. However, not all seasonings are created equal, and when it comes to choosing bagel toppings, there are a few delicate options that can easily go awry in the oven — especially for novice home bakers.

While many toppings can withstand the heat of the bagel-baking process, avoid delicate, dried herbs such as oregano or sage. These fragrant seasonings can easily burn in the high-temperature oven, turning your bagels from a golden delight to a crispy disappointment. Even popular toppings, such as garlic or onion flakes, can burn if you are not careful.

If you're set on using dried herbs to flavor your bagels, there are ways to mitigate their tendency to burn. Consider soaking them in a small amount of olive oil. This not only infuses the herbs with flavor but also helps protect them from direct heat. Another approach is to cover the delicate herb-topped bagels with a piece of aluminum foil during the final stages of baking. This acts as a shield, preventing the herbs from scorching.