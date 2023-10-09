A Baking Soda Bath Is The Key To Perfectly Golden Homemade Bagels

Bagels are beautiful. Round and robust with a lightly crisp crust, they're delectable when slathered with butter and divine when topped with cream cheese and smoked salmon. They're also a bit of a hybrid animal: Bagels are baked like bread, but only after being boiled, like gnocchi. This is because boiling is the secret to that wonderful brown crust and chewy density — it's what separates the bagel from bread. Adding a little baking soda to the water boil perfects this process.

What exactly does boiling unbaked bagels accomplish? Several things, actually: First, it gelatinizes the starch in the dough — starch loves to absorb water, which it will do until its molecules burst, resulting in a similar texture to boiled potatoes (because the same process is at work). Second, the high heat of boiling water deactivates much of the yeast by killing it, basically. The yeast in the center will still rise, but this is the secret to the bagel's density. Lastly, boiling changes the pH value of the bagel's exterior, making it more alkaline. This leads to a beautifully-brown crust. This is where a little bit of baking soda comes in very handy.