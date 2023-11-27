Baking Is Even Easier With A Meat Thermometer On Hand

Many people contend that baking is harder than cooking. After all, there's a lot that can go wrong: Overworking dough and batter, missing one small step and completely ruining a whole recipe, attempting to get ratios right — the list of the precise sciences behind baking goes on and on. But perhaps the trickiest of all, in its own right, is knowing exactly when to pull that banana bread or cheesecake from the oven. What does "remove when slightly jiggly" even mean? There's not always much clarity in every given recipe, but there's a whole lot of room for error. Moreover, many baked goods don't cook evenly; most tend to get done much quicker on the outer edges, while the center takes some time to catch up. So, what's an even better way to gauge the doneness of a baked good other than just eyeballing it? Enter: a meat thermometer.

This simple trick ensures a perfectly done treat every single time. It's easy, fast, and best of all, it's accurate. Not to say that you still shouldn't be checking for that classic golden shade of doneness, but a meat thermometer is going to be your new best friend when it comes to precision.