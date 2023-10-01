Hot Water Is The Secret To Bring Your Stale, Dry Bagel Back To Life

Have you ever had a bagel become so stale and rock-hard that it could be used as a dangerous projectile or blunt-force weapon? Maybe you ordered a massive New York-style bagel that you couldn't finish in one sitting, and that yeasty beauty lost some of its youthful glory during its tenure in the fridge? Sure, you could repurpose it into a breakfast frittata or savory casserole, but if you ordered that bagel because you wanted a bagel , there's a quick trick that can breathe a second wind into your dough.

Scientifically speaking, bagels dehydrate (aka lose moisture) at the same time as they go stale (the process by which the starch molecules crystallize, making the bread go rigid). The logical conclusion is that you can reverse the process by adding a little water back into the bagel, and it works like a charm.

Submerge your stale, dry bagel in a bowl of hot water, then toast as normal. Alternatively, you could also run the bagel under hot water for 30 seconds prior to toasting, just be careful not to burn your hands (tongs are your friend here). This method mimics the boiling process by which many bagels are made in the first place. As the bagel reheats, the water evaporates into steam and moistens the stale, dry bread, rehydrating the crystallized starch molecules and creating a pleasantly crispy exterior.