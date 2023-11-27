10 Tips For Making Glorious Soft Pretzels From Scratch

While we discussed in the last slide that every step in the bread-baking process is important (and it is), we simply have to stress the extra importance of activating the yeast carefully and correctly. "When you are making a bread or pretzel at home, you're using yeast, whether it be dry or active yeast that needs to be refrigerated," Kristina Eckart added. In order to activate any kind of yeast, you need to put it in warm water with something sweet for the yeast to feed on — like sugar or honey. When talking about most bread recipes, Eckart notes, "It always says, oh, put it in warm water and just allow it to kind of start activating and it'll get foamy." Obviously, baking bread is all about precision, down to the temperature of the water you're activating your yeast in.

Eckart notes that the water should be between 110 F and 115 F and that if your yeast mixture hasn't become frothy within 10 minutes of it sitting in the warm water and sugar, you need to start over. She also adds that for her, the ideal thing for the yeast to munch on is honey because it's easier for the yeast to digest, and you'll get things going a bit quicker.