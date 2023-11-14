When Baking Bread, Think Twice Before Swapping All-Purpose And Cake Flour

Modern all-purpose flour was a blessing for bakers everywhere when it was first invented in the 1930s. You can use it for baking bread and cakes, as well as whipping up pasta, or creating a perfect roux. It's no wonder that it's a staple in kitchens worldwide. But, because it's a go-to ingredient for so many recipes, it's often the first type of flour to disappear from your pantry.

If you need to whip up a batch of fresh bread and find yourself out of all-purpose flour, resist the urge to reach for the cake flour container. While you can swap the two in many baking recipes on a 1:1 basis, breads are a different story.

At a molecular level, cake flour and all-purpose flour are distinct. Cake flour has a protein content of 7% to 9%, which is lower than the 10% to 12% in all-purpose flour. When it comes to bread-making, high-protein flour like the all-purpose variety is the go-to choice because it contains more gluten, which will give you that fluffy, airy texture and lovely chew of well-made bread. On the other hand, cake flour is preferred for making pastries and cakes due to its lower gluten content, resulting in a finer, more crumbly texture — great for vanilla loaf cake, but the total opposite of what you'd want in your French bread loaves.