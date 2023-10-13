Boiled Cider Is The Key Ingredient To Elevate Apple Pie

Apple cider is woven into the autumnal zeitgeist for a reason (it rocks). But, if you haven't met boiled cider, allow us the supreme pleasure of introducing you: Apple cider is the raw, unfiltered, unsweetened, unpasteurized juice from pressed fresh apples. Boiled cider takes it a step further, reducing cider down into a thick syrup with honey-like viscosity. As it simmers, the liquid slowly evaporates, leaving behind the solids and making boiled cider effectively just super concentrated apple cider. Boiled cider might have started as a thrifty method for colonial Northeastern farmers to preserve their apples into the winter months, but nowadays, it's all that stands between you and an apple pie that'll get your guests talking.

To make it work for your apple pie, simply toss your cubed apples in the boiled cider syrup before spreading them into your pie crust. Adding this sticky ingredient to your regular apple pie recipe will create a richer bite and a thicker filling. But, more than an elevated mouthfeel, boiled cider adds a sweet-tart darkness to bright apple pie, creating instant dimensionality and sophistication.

For flavorful bonus points and an impressive presentation, you could also serve your pie beside a glass pitcher of boiled cider to top each slice. Feel free to get a little creative with add-ins here, too. Cinnamon sticks, star anise, whole cloves, orange peel, spiced rum, or a splash of vanilla extract would all make delicious complements.