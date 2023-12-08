Infuse Simple Syrup With Butter Pecans For Decadent Holiday Cocktails

Making a festive and original cocktail for the holiday season can be a tall order. Classic drinks like fresh homemade eggnog and mulled wine certainly fit the first part of that equation, but they are not likely to stand out from the crowd. A true hit of a holiday cocktail must be both reminiscent of the season and unique enough to be memorable. So, if you're playing host this year, we recommend throwing together a quick butter pecan simple syrup to give your refreshments that special something.

Butter pecan is a perfect holiday flavor to incorporate into alcoholic beverages thanks to its smooth and sophisticated taste. The richness of the butter works well with similar notes found in spirits like bourbon, while the sweet earthiness of the pecan complements that which is also found in tequila and rum. It is a complex enough syrup to hold its own as the solo sweetener of a cocktail, but also mild enough to get along with any additional flavorings you care to add.