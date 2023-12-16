12 Unique Whisky Drinks From Around The World

Cocktails and spirits have a special way of capturing history and culture. Whisky has roughly 1000-year-old roots, first making its way into the highlands of Scotland and Ireland. These northerly regions were too cold for growing grapes and producing wine, so Irish and Scottish monasteries began fermenting grain mash, creating the first forms of whisky as we know it today.

The word whisky originates from the Gaelic word "usquebaugh," translating to "water of life." So, it shouldn't come as a surprise that this amber-hued spirit is widely loved around the globe. Over the centuries, more and more whisky-producing regions have emerged. Each region, from the bourbon belt of the southern United States to the Japanese archipelago ubiquitous for producing rice whiskies, reflects local traditions, ingredients, and terroir. Native woods, local waters, and nuanced distilling practices are part of the magic that creates whisky expressions unique to each place.

While many scotches and bourbons are dangerously delicious served neat or on the rocks, this so-called water of life has naturally found its way into countless cocktails far and wide. Some whisky drinks play on the smoky nature of peaty scotches, while others complement the toasted oak and nutty notes of bourbons. Get your cocktail shaker and ice ready because we've rounded up a list of unique whisky drinks from around the world, each reflecting regional flavors and whiskies.