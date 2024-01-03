16 Creative Toppings For Sweet Potatoes

The name sweet potato doesn't merely describe the root vegetable's superb flavor — it also hints at the versatility of this orange-colored veggie. While there's a lot to like about sweet potatoes, perhaps nothing is greater than their ability to seamlessly mesh with an abundance of different ingredients.

Glance through any list of sweet potato recipes and you'll notice a bevy of stackable topping options from across the culinary spectrum. Sweet potatoes can fill virtually any hole on the menu, in fact, from side dishes and appetizers to hearty main courses and succulent desserts (even juice cocktails or frozen smoothies are an option).

Whether you've got an umami craving or hoping to sate your sweet tooth, there are plenty of ways to add more flavor to sweet potatoes with various fantastic toppings. Through a combination of personal experience and research, we assembled a list of ingredients to help transform your sweet spuds into mealtime studs. If you're searching for new ways to use canned sweet potatoes or you've got a fresh bag of produce you're eager to utilize, here are 16 creative toppings for sweet potatoes.