Why You Need To Start Juicing Sweet Potatoes

Apples and oranges aren't the only ingredients made for juicing. Nearly any fruit or vegetable can be liquified, so why not sweet potatoes? We'll admit that juicing the orange-fleshed tubers may not be super common, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't give it a try. In fact, there are more than a few reasons why juicing sweet potatoes should become standard practice.

Unlike regular potatoes, sweet potatoes aren't part of the nightshade family, which means they don't produce toxic solanine and are suitable for raw consumption. And while eating one that's been baked is one way to get it inside you, drinking its juices allows the body to absorb the nutrients more efficiently. Since sweet potatoes have a bevy of health benefits — like improving immunity, vision, and regulating blood sugar levels, according to Healthline — juicing the root vegetable is a no-brainer.

However, the most impressive aspect of juicing sweet potatoes lies in what they offer in terms of flavor and texture. Sweet potato juice has an incredibly complex profile. Similar to carrot juice, the liquid tastes mildly sweet with earthy nuances and notes of nuttiness. Moreover, it also has a velvety texture thanks to the potato's extreme starchiness. This means that sweet potato juice can impart an element of creamy decadence when added to other dishes. Plus, let's not ignore the fact that the juice also has a stunning auburn hue that can liven up any blend or some boring, beige sauce or soup.