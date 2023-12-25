Roast Sweet Potatoes Before Mashing For A Caramelized Taste

Sweet potatoes are one of the best parts of eating seasonally in the fall and winter months. It's a hearty vegetable that is both satisfying for the stomach and the palate, with plenty of fiber and an irresistible sweet and earthy flavor. They are perfect for making sweet potato pie, french fries, and — of course — the ever popular mashed sweet potatoes. Mashed sweet potatoes are a great way to showcase the tasting notes and creamy texture of this tuber, but for maximum impact, we recommend roasting them first.

Before mashing sweet potatoes, you must cook them in one way or another to soften them. Typically, the suggested method is boiling, as we instruct in our garlic-mashed sweet potato recipe. The benefit of roasting as an alternative method is that it not only alters the texture of the potatoes, but the flavor as well. This is because roasting allows the high amount of sugars in the potato to adequately caramelize, making the potato flesh even sweeter and adding a rich, molasses taste.