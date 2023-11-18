15 Delicious Ways To Use Canned Sweet Potatoes

When you think of sweet potatoes, you might think of Thanksgiving or fall dishes. But the convenience of having canned sweet potatoes in the cupboard gives you the opportunity to use them all year round. Canned sweet potato comes in a variety of options such as whole or cut, mashed or puréed, and even in syrup. No matter which one you choose, each has its benefits and can be used in many ways. Sweet potatoes contain vitamin C, vitamin B6, potassium, niacin, copper, protein, and fiber, making them a nutritious addition to anything you create.

Whether you're roasting them in the oven or frying them in a pan, sweet potatoes take a long time to cook. Purchasing the canned version allows you to save time and focus more on flavor and trying new recipes. You can make breakfast, brunch, lunch, main courses, side dishes, and desserts with this colorful canned food from your pantry. From a piping hot stack of pancakes and savory gnocchi to an irresistible sweet potato pie, here's how to enjoy sweet potatoes for just about any meal.