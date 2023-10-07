Brown Butter Sweet Potatoes With Savory Rosemary Streusel Recipe

While sweet potatoes are a delicious and nutritious vegetable that can be enjoyed any time of year, they are a particular favorite as the weather gets cooler and we head into fall and winter. Paired with other fall vegetables and hardy herbs, the culinary uses for sweet potatoes are vast. From delicious spicy tacos to creamy rich chowder, sweet potatoes find their way into all kinds of vegetables. Many people look forward to Thanksgiving all year just to get a bite of classic candied sweet yams (there's not much difference between yams and sweet potatoes).

Even if you already have a favorite sweet potato dish, chances are you wouldn't mind shaking things up. Recipe developer Taylor Murray brings us her favorite way to make sweet potatoes around the holidays. "Brown butter and caramelized sweet potatoes are a match made in heaven, especially when paired with a savory rosemary crumble," says Murray.