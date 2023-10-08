Fall-Forward Vegan Mushroom Wellington Recipe

The hearty filling of this vegan Wellington is made with mushrooms and sweet potatoes. To enhance the overall flavor of this dish, Randles has chosen to use a mixture of herbs and spices including caraway seeds, cinnamon, nutmeg, cayenne pepper, thyme, parsley, and a dash of soy sauce. You will also need some olive oil, onion, garlic, chopped pecan nuts, and a sheet of puff pastry. The Wellington is brushed with a vegan egg wash made with melted vegan butter, dairy-free milk, and maple syrup.

Besides baby bella mushrooms, Randles is also using dried porcini mushrooms for their rich, earthy, and umami taste. They are first rehydrated by soaking them in boiling water before being incorporated into the mushroom filling. Randles also adds the soaking liquid of the porcini mushrooms back into the vegetable filling to add additional depth of flavor to the dish. Dried porcini mushrooms have a unique texture that adds a pleasant chewiness to this Wellington. When rehydrated, they become tender and add a satisfying bite to the mushroom filling.