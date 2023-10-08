Fall-Forward Vegan Mushroom Wellington Recipe
For a vegan twist on the classic beef Wellington, dazzle your guests with this delicious fall-forward vegan mushroom Wellington recipe. To create a tasty and hearty filling, recipe developer, Annabelle Randles is using a blend of baby bella mushrooms, porcini mushrooms, and sweet potatoes cooked with caraway, nutmeg, and cinnamon to add the perfect aromatic and warm touch.
This vegan mushroom Wellington is the perfect option for vegetarian or vegan guests during holiday gatherings, such as Thanksgiving, Christmas, or even Easter. It can serve as the main course, offering a hearty and tasty alternative to traditional meat-based dishes. Its elegant presentation and rich flavors make it a standout dish for dinner parties, Sunday dinners, or memorable occasions like birthdays and anniversaries.
Gather the ingredients for this fall-forward vegan mushroom Wellington
The hearty filling of this vegan Wellington is made with mushrooms and sweet potatoes. To enhance the overall flavor of this dish, Randles has chosen to use a mixture of herbs and spices including caraway seeds, cinnamon, nutmeg, cayenne pepper, thyme, parsley, and a dash of soy sauce. You will also need some olive oil, onion, garlic, chopped pecan nuts, and a sheet of puff pastry. The Wellington is brushed with a vegan egg wash made with melted vegan butter, dairy-free milk, and maple syrup.
Besides baby bella mushrooms, Randles is also using dried porcini mushrooms for their rich, earthy, and umami taste. They are first rehydrated by soaking them in boiling water before being incorporated into the mushroom filling. Randles also adds the soaking liquid of the porcini mushrooms back into the vegetable filling to add additional depth of flavor to the dish. Dried porcini mushrooms have a unique texture that adds a pleasant chewiness to this Wellington. When rehydrated, they become tender and add a satisfying bite to the mushroom filling.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Prepare the sweet potatoes
In a mixing bowl, toss the sweet potatoes in caraway seeds, cinnamon, nutmeg, cayenne pepper, salt, and 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Transfer to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Roast in the oven for 30 minutes until soft and golden.
Step 3: Rehydrate the porcini mushrooms
Place the porcini mushrooms in a small bowl and cover with 1 cup of boiling water. Set aside.
Step 4: Fry the onions
Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large frying pan over medium heat. Fry the onion until soft, about 6 minutes.
Step 5: Add the baby bella mushrooms
Add the baby bella mushrooms, garlic, and thyme. Cook until the mushrooms are soft, about 8 minutes.
Step 6: Chop the porcini mushrooms
Drain the porcini mushrooms, reserving their liquid. Chop them roughly and add to the pan with their reserved liquid.
Step 7: Add pecan nuts and sweet potato
Mix in the pecan nuts and sweet potato and cook until most of the liquid has evaporated.
Step 8: Add more seasoning
Add the soy sauce and parsley. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Set the pan aside to cool down.
Step 9: Prepare the puff pastry
On a piece of parchment paper, roll out the puff pastry to a rectangle of approximately 10x14 inches. Using the tip of a knife, lightly score 2 vertical guidelines to divide the puff pastry into 3 equal rectangles. Make sure not to cut through the pastry.
Step 10: Adding mushroom filling
Pile the mushroom mixture tightly in the middle rectangle, leaving a 1-inch border at the top and bottom.
Step 11: Cut side strips
With a sharp knife, cut each side rectangle into 1-inch wide strips at a 30-degree angle. Each strip should be attached to the middle rectangle.
Step 12: Fold the Wellington
Fold the pastry at the top edge of the Wellington and close it tightly. Cut out any unnecessary pastry. Alternating sides, plait each strip on top of the other to wrap the pie from top to bottom. Fold the bottom edge the same way you did the top edge.
Step 13: Chill in the fridge
Chill for 30 minutes in the fridge.
Step 14: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 15: Make vegan egg wash
In a small bowl, mix the melted vegan butter, dairy-free milk, and maple syrup.
Step 16: Brush the Wellington with vegan egg wash
Brush the Wellington with the vegan egg wash all over.
Step 17: Bake the Wellington
Bake for 30 to 40 minutes, until pastry is golden brown.
Step 18: Rest the Wellington
Leave the Wellington to rest outside the oven for 10 minutes on a board or serving platter.
Step 19: Slice and serve
Slice carefully and serve with vegetables on the side.
What can I serve with this vegan mushroom Wellington?
When serving this fall-forward vegan mushroom Wellington, you can pair it with a variety of side dishes such as creamy mashed potatoes or roasted vegetables (Randles likes carrots, Brussels sprouts, or potatoes). Lightly sautéed spinach or other leafy greens can provide a nutritious and vibrant side dish. Season them with garlic and a squeeze of lemon juice for added flavor.
A fresh salad with a light vinaigrette can provide a refreshing contrast to the richness of the Wellington. Consider a simple green salad with mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, and a lemony dressing. A side of herbed rice or quinoa, cooked with herbs like parsley, thyme, or rosemary, adds another dimension of texture to this dish.
A flavorful mushroom gravy or sauce can also be drizzled over the Wellington slices or served on the side. For a touch of tartness and sweetness, serve cranberry sauce or chutney alongside this mushroom Wellington. It will complement the dish beautifully.
Can I use other ingredients for the filling?
Randles favors using baby bella mushrooms, porcini mushrooms, and sweet potatoes when making this vegan mushroom Wellington. However, this is a very flexible recipe and you can use a variety of vegetables and mushrooms to create a rich and flavorful filling.
Some common types of mushrooms that work well include cremini mushrooms, portobello mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, wild mushrooms, or button mushrooms. A combination of different types of mushrooms will create a more complex and balanced flavor profile.
You can also swap the sweet potatoes for butternut squash. Keep in mind that while sweet potatoes and butternut squash are similar, they do have some subtle aroma and texture differences. Sweet potatoes tend to be a bit sweeter, while butternut squash tends to be nuttier. You can also throw in a handful or two of fresh spinach leaves. Spinach has a mild, earthy flavor that complements the rich, umami taste of mushrooms.
Can I make this mushroom Wellington ahead?
You can make this mushroom Wellington ahead of time. There are a few different ways to do this, depending on how far in advance you want to prepare it.
You can prepare the mushroom and sweet potato filling, as well as assemble the Wellington up to Step 12. Cover the pie tightly with plastic wrap or aluminum foil and store it in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours. When you're ready to bake, simply follow the recipe instructions from Step 14. You may need to add a few extra minutes to the baking time if the Wellington is cold from the fridge. Another approach is to prepare the mushroom and sweet potato filling in advance and store it separately from the puff pastry. When you're ready to serve, assemble, skip step 13, and bake the Wellington.
If you want to make it even further in advance, you can freeze the assembled but unbaked Wellington at Step 13. Wrap it tightly in plastic wrap and then in aluminum foil to prevent freezer burn. It can be stored in the freezer for up to a month. When you're ready to bake, follow the recipe instructions from Step 14. There's no need to thaw it; simply place it in the preheated oven and bake it from frozen. It will require a longer baking time than a fresh Wellington, so you will need to ensure it is cooked through and the pastry is golden brown.
- ¾ pound sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into ½-inch cubes
- 1 tablespoon caraway seeds
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 4 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 ounce dried porcini mushrooms
- 1 onion
- 1 pound baby bella mushrooms, finely chopped
- 3 garlic cloves, grated
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- ¾ cup chopped pecan nuts
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- ¾ cup chopped parsley
- 1 sheet of puff pastry
- 1 tablespoon vegan butter, melted
- 1 teaspoon dairy-free milk
- 1 teaspoon maple syrup
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- In a mixing bowl, toss the sweet potatoes in caraway seeds, cinnamon, nutmeg, cayenne pepper, salt, and 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Transfer to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Roast in the oven for 30 minutes until soft and golden.
- In the meantime, prepare the mushrooms: Place the porcini mushrooms in a small bowl and cover with 1 cup of boiling water. Set aside.
- Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large frying pan over medium heat. Fry the onion until soft, about 6 minutes.
- Add the baby bella mushrooms, garlic, and thyme. Cook until the mushrooms are soft, about 8 minutes.
- Drain the porcini mushrooms, reserving their liquid. Chop them roughly and add to the pan with their reserved liquid.
- Mix in the pecan nuts and sweet potato and cook until most of the liquid has evaporated.
- Add the soy sauce and parsley. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Set the pan aside to cool down.
- On a piece of parchment paper, roll out the puff pastry to a rectangle of approximately 10 x 14 inches. Using the tip of a knife, lightly score 2 vertical guidelines to divide the puff pastry into 3 equal rectangles. Make sure not to cut through the pastry.
- Pile the mushroom mixture tightly in the middle rectangle, leaving a 1-inch border at the top and bottom.
- With a sharp knife, cut each side rectangle into 1-inch wide strips at a 30-degree angle. Each strip should be attached to the middle rectangle.
- Fold the pastry at the top edge of the Wellington and close it tightly. Cut out any unnecessary pastry. Alternating sides, plait each strip on top of the other to wrap the pie from top to bottom. Fold the bottom edge the same way you did the top edge.
- Chill for 30 minutes in the fridge.
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Make vegan egg wash: In a small bowl, mix the melted vegan butter, dairy-free milk, and maple syrup.
- Brush the Wellington with the vegan egg wash all over.
- Bake for 30 to 40 minutes, until pastry is golden brown.
- Leave the Wellington to rest outside the oven for 10 minutes on a board or serving platter.
- Slice carefully and serve with vegetables on the side.
|Calories per Serving
|320
|Total Fat
|23.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|26.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.7 g
|Total Sugars
|6.3 g
|Sodium
|392.8 mg
|Protein
|6.3 g