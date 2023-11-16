Tired Of Marshmallows? Top Your Next Sweet Potato Casserole With Cornflakes

While you could technically dump cornflakes straight on your casserole as a topping, mixing them with just a few ingredients beforehand can make your dish turn out even tastier. All you need to do is stir them in some melted butter, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg to keep the topping delicious and on the savory side. If you don't mind venturing into the sweet territory, you can also add in a little brown sugar or even a small handful of marshmallows, which will still maintain more of a sweet-salty balance than an entire marshmallow topping. And to amp up the crunchiness even more, mix in some chopped pecans or walnuts. Whichever way you go, feel free to crush the cornflakes, or keep them whole for extra crispiness.

Once you have your topping ready to go, simply add it to your casserole after you've baked it almost entirely and removed it from the oven. Try to combine the cornflakes and other ingredients right before you use them since the melted butter will make them soggy if they sit out for too long. Then pop your dish back in, uncovered, for about 10 more minutes until your cereal gets golden and crunchy — and save your bag of marshmallows for dishes where they're most appreciated: on a mug of hot chocolate.