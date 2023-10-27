Top Your Sweet Potato Pie With S'mores Fixings For An Ultra-Rich Dessert

Pumpkin and apple are usually the first things that come to mind when talking about fall harvests, but let's not forget sweet potato. This root vegetable is surprisingly versatile, especially in the realm of desserts. The perfect proof? Sweet potato pie — a quintessential autumnal treat that offers just as much indulgence as it does comfort. And if that isn't enough, you can always top it off with some s'mores ingredients for full-on, irresistible decadence.

As expected, this combination is sweetness overload, but in a good way. The roasted marshmallows are soft and pleasant with a nostalgic burnt undertone that brings back those fireside memories. Meanwhile, the sweet potatoes are saccharine but also earthy and nutty. These notes go together in perfect harmony, creating toothsome swirls of flavors that melt right onto your taste buds. Texture-wise, it's heaven for those who like their desserts ultra-rich and luscious. Given sweet potatoes' starchy, dense nature, the pie itself already is quite thick and creamy. With the s'mores laid over top, every bite brings ooey-gooey goodness that wonderfully contrasts the crumbliness of the crust. Also, there's no denying what a visual stunner the pie is with a pile of toasted marshmallows on top. It's a sight that never fails to captivate the eyes (and perhaps even the palate).