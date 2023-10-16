Want To Live Your Great British Baking Show Fantasy? This London Experience Has You Covered

Calling all self-proclaimed Star Bakers — London has the ultimate baking experience for you. The Big London Bake, while distinctly not affiliated with "The Great British Bake-Off" (or "The Great British Baking Show" as it's called on Netflix), delivers the most delightful of experiences for fans of the show, fans of baking in general, and those looking to have a fun afternoon out. With two locations spread across London (in East London just north of the Colombia Road Flower Market, and in the south of London next to Wimbledon) as well as a Big Birmingham Bake in Birmingham, this baking competition attempts to recreate the hit show without crossing over into copyright territory — and it succeeds.

While they don't use the T.V. show terminology like star baker and avoid mentioning the judges' and hosts' names (like Paul Hollywood), everything else is on the mark. There are the iconic tents set up with baking stations throughout, aprons you can wear, and every baking ingredient you could ever imagine all at your fingertips. I got the chance to try this experience and it was the best part of my trip to London. Whether you're visiting from out of town or are a London native looking for something new to do, you need to try out The Big London Bake.