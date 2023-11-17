Try Maple Syrup To Seriously Elevate Your Whiskey Sour

Classic cocktails have been having a moment, and none more deserving than the venerable whiskey sour. The simple mix of fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, and whiskey, shaken and served on ice can be ready in moments without a lengthy list of items needed. For a fall-inspired taste upgrade, swap out the simple syrup for rich maple syrup. The toasty vanilla notes of the whiskey blend seamlessly with the caramel hints from the syrup, creating a combination that enhances the inherent tastes of both ingredients. This straightforward modification adds a seasonal touch to the timeless whiskey sour for a familiar yet elevated cocktail experience.

Because the drink has so few ingredients, it's worth opting for the best quality for each one. Squeeze fresh lemons for the best and brightest acidity, and don't skimp on the whiskey. For the maple syrup, look for a dark or very dark grade to get the most maple flavor; lighter maple syrups lack the depth of flavor to stand out in this drink.