The Trick To Stabilizing Homemade Simple Syrup

To store, wait for your simple syrup to cool completely, then transfer it to an airtight glass container like a mason jar. Plastic can retain food odors and leach them into your delicate syrup, so glass is really the way to go here. While you're at it, it's a good idea to go ahead and sterilize the storage container you plan to use. This will help keep your syrup preserved for even longer. Hit it with a good dish soap scrub or run it through the dishwasher, and allow it to air-dry all the way before filling. If you tend to make simple syrup on the regular, investing in a set of cute apothecary bottles could be an aesthetically pleasing way to keep your syrup sealed airtight and looking good.

Keep it in the fridge, where it'll last for three weeks to a month. The freezer works, too, as the sugar concentration will prevent your syrup from freezing solid. For the best flavor, opt for bottled, spring, or filtered tap water, as any lingering minerals will affect the flavor of the syrup. Using distilled water can also help stave off premature spoilage. Not sure if your simple syrup is still stabilized and safe to use? Give it a good inspection. If it's cloudy, that could be mold. If it tastes off in any way, better to be safe than sorry. Toss it and make a fresh batch.