Silken Tofu And Soba Noodle Salad Recipe

Tofu is swiftly making its way into mainstream kitchens as people discover its remarkable versatility and capacity for customization, particularly those embracing plant-based diets or seeking healthier alternatives. In this unique salad, silken tofu gets its time in the spotlight, paired with the zesty punch of lime, the warmth of sesame oil, and an umami kick from soy sauce, all spiced up with a hint of red chili flakes. We're tossing this delicate tofu with soba noodles, crisp English cucumber, and sweet carrots, then topping it off with green onions and crunchy cashews for that extra texture.

"As a wellness coach, I'm all about creating nourishing meals that are as delicious as they are nutritious," recipe developer Miriam Hahn says. "The silken tofu salad with soba noodles is one of my favorites because it allows me to pack in plenty of veggies while enjoying the convenience of quick-cooking soba noodles. I love how the soba noodles hold up beautifully in a cold salad, adding a satisfying texture to each bite." There may not be any leafy greens in this salad recipe, but you'll still find plenty of vegetable goodness throughout, along with a hefty protein punch thanks to the tofu.