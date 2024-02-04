12 Best Grilled Chicken Recipes

Chicken is a staple in many people's diets, and while you could cook it in countless ways, grilling is one of the absolute best methods. Sure, grilling might require you to fire up that charcoal or gas grill that's been collecting dust in the backyard, but the results are well worth the extra effort — not to mention that grilled chicken typically cooks up nice and quick. Grilled chicken is incredibly juicy on the inside and crisp on the outside thanks to a light charring, with a subtly smoky flavor throughout that you just can't accomplish by way of baking, air frying, boiling, or sous vide cooking.

As for how you serve your grilled chicken, that's where the fun part comes in. You can grill up some chicken breasts and serve them as-is, perhaps paired alongside roasted vegetables and a side salad. Or, you can get creative and grill chicken skewers, char-grill barbecue chicken legs, or make customized chicken and vegetable kebabs. The good thing about grilling chicken is that just about any cut will work, and you can go as heavy or light as you'd like on the seasonings or marinades.

While cooking chicken on the stovetop or in the oven may offer convenience, grilling chicken takes the protein to a whole new level of deliciousness while simultaneously conjuring up images of backyard barbecues and warm summer days. Get inspired with our best grilled chicken recipes and stop settling for that same old roasted chicken recipe over and over again.