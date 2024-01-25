Disneyland's Iconic Turkey Leg Gets A Lunar New Year Festival Twist

Several food items are synonymous with the Disneyland Resort: the corn dog, the Mickey pretzel, the churro, the Dole Whip, and, of course, the turkey leg. Available at both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, the turkey leg is that oversized piece of poultry you can find both kids and adults constantly munching on as they tour the parks.

Originally introduced in the '80s, this oversized savory snack is a smoky treat that could either act as your midday meal or simply tide you over until the next Disney delicacy gets your taste buds watering. Even though this tasty bite has been satisfying fans for over 30 years, the brilliant minds behind some of Disney's favorite food items wanted to change things up for this year's Lunar New Year Festival which runs at Disney California Adventure through February 18th.

This time around, Disney decided to put an Asian spin on the amusement park morsel in honor of the Lunar New Year. We caught up with Joanna Aguayo, one of the chefs for Disney California Adventure's Paradise Pier, to get the nitty gritty behind the sudden switch, if this new rendition will be sticking around, and what goes into making this finger-licking treat.