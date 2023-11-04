15 Disneyland Desserts That Just Might Be Better Than Dole Whip

The happiest place on earth might also be the most wonderful place to snack according to some corners of the internet. Disneyland has a monopoly on nostalgia and sweet treats are as much a part of the wholesome experience as colorful characters and timeless stories.

Thanks to a loyal following of "Disney adults" (this author included) with more sophisticated palates, the appetite for Disney-themed restaurants, food festivals, and elevated culinary offerings continues to grow. In 2023 alone, Disneyland debuted a brand-new "Princess and the Frog"-themed restaurant and "Big Hero 6"-inspired San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure Park that's packed with new eateries. Both venues serve up eclectic cuisine ranging from Bayou signatures like gumbo with heirloom rice to Japanese fusion plates (think beef birria ramen) and even plant-based options like veggie-packed yaki udon — a far cry from the typical Disneyland turkey legs with which the park is more commonly associated.

While there will always be a place in our Mickey-loving hearts for park signatures like Dole Whip, there are just some Disneyland desserts that satisfy a different kind of sweet tooth. We've tasted as many of these treats as we could get our hands on and turned to online fan reviews to fill in the gaps. The result? A compilation of can't-miss snacks that just might give the classic pineapple soft serve a run for its money.