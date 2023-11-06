Vibrant Key West Chicken Recipe

There are plenty of ways you could choose to marinate a piece of chicken, but this recipe for vibrant Key West-style chicken is the truly perfect option. It's easy to whip up and calls for a few inexpensive ingredients that you may already have on hand, which qualifies this recipe as a perfect go-to for busy weeknights when there's less time to cook.

Bursting with zesty flavors of orange and lime, Key West chicken is bright and tangy, yet still a little sweet. Even though it's super flavorful and unique, it's still compatible with a variety of sides like fried rice, cold noodles, or a fresh salad. It can also stand well on its own, simply sliced and served with roasted vegetables. While our recipe is going to be seared on the stovetop and finished in a hot oven, this marinade is perfect for grilling, especially as kebabs. With a juicy marinade like this one, no serving sauce is needed — just cook and serve!