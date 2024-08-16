Is There A Difference Between Yum Yum Sauce And Spicy Mayo?

Ask any foodie and you'll get the same answer: All dipping sauces are not created equal. Even in the fast food drive-thru lane, one of the crucial questions surrounding your order is "What kind of sauce do you want with that?". From honey mustard to barbecue and beyond, the matter of the sauce is no small game, today, we're deep-diving into two savory, crave-able, and visually near-identical condiments in the oeuvre: Yum yum sauce and spicy mayo.

Both sauces are pinkish-orange, thick and lush, and they're served alongside a lot of the same dishes. Yum yum sauce and spicy mayonnaise also share a mayo base. But, their foundational ingredient and aesthetic hue are about as far as the similarities extend between these two creamy condiments.

Yum yum sauce is a tad more adaptable than spicy mayo. Many North American-based hibachi restaurants have their own unique proprietary yum yum recipes. By contrast, a spicy mayo "recipe" entails little more than how much sriracha chili sauce you add to the mayo. With these sauces, it's all about the ingredient lineups and spiciness levels — which couldn't be more different.