If you've ever grown a tomato plant before, then you know all too well that when it starts producing fruit, that bad boy doesn't stop until the season is over. Tomato toast is a great way to use up an abundant tomato harvest, and it's also a killer vehicle for showcasing a beautiful tomato haul from the local farmers market. But, if you find that your tried and true tomato toast is getting a little boring, spice it up (or should we say, season it up) with a pinch of MSG.

Contrary to some still-circulating false press, MSG isn't bad for you in moderation – and it's like any other seasoning. "MSG" stands for "monosodium glutamate," which is salt, water, and glutamic acid, a common and naturally occurring amino acid found in foods folks eat every day without thinking about it. MSG seasoning is essentially a deeply savory salt, capturing flavor essences already present in glutamic-acid-high foods such as eggs, soy sauce, prosciutto, kimchi, anchovies, shiitake mushrooms, Parmesan cheese, and (you guessed it) tomatoes.

Even at a molecular level, MSG and tomato make a naturally fitting flavor pairing. Sweet, acidic tomatoes are complexified and enhanced with a little piquant saltiness. Like any seasoning, just a sprinkle of MSG is generally enough to get the job done. Take care not to over-season your toast. Also, we don't want floppy bread here. Opt for a thick, toasted, crusty bread that won't fold under the weight of those beefy tomatoes.