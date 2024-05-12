Savory Cacio E Pepe French Toast With Jammy Tomatoes Recipe

Sweet French toast with delicious toppings like berries, whipped cream, and maple syrup is a popular staple on breakfast and brunch menus across the country. Savory French toast is not as well known, but this delicious dish has infinite varieties and deserves equal recognition. As a plus, it can be eaten at any time of day, not just for breakfast. Topping ideas are abundant for savory versions, and include fried or scrambled eggs, avocado, roasted vegetables, bacon or sausage, cheese, and fresh vegetables and herbs. Cacio e pepe may not be on the tip of the tongue when thinking about French toast flavors, but Italian food fans may be pleased to know that this combination works very well.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico was inspired by the flavors of central Italy when creating this recipe for savory cacio e pepe French toast with jammy tomatoes. Cacio e pepe pasta, a famous dish from the region of Lazio in Italy, consists of only three ingredients in its purest form: pasta (usually spaghetti), cacio, and black pepper. The term cacio includes a wide variety of hard sheep's milk cheeses that are abundant in Italy, including caciocavallo, caciotta, and pecorino romano, the cheese used most frequently to make cacio e pepe. This recipe features eggy bakery bread flavored with pecorino, black pepper, garlic powder, and parsley. The soaked bread is fried in butter and then topped with garlicky roasted tomatoes and fresh basil for a deliciously unique take on savory French toast.