Give French Toast A Savory Twist To Switch Up Breakfast For Dinner

French toast is a sweet breakfast classic on par with the likes of pancakes and waffles. While we tend to consider these three dishes sweet breakfasts, they're only as sweet as the garnishes we add to the finished dish. Without a sprinkle of powdered sugar, a drizzle of maple syrup, or a slather of fruit jam and Nutella, these griddle-cooked, bread-centric dishes have just as much potential to be savory meals.

If you want to convert French toast from a sweet breakfast to a savory dinner, the transition is effortless. The basic recipe for classic french toast creates a simple custard of egg and milk seasoned with baking spices, a pinch of salt, and, occasionally, a teaspoon of vanilla extract. For a savory twist on french toast, all you have to do is omit the baking spices and extract or swap them for savory spices and dried herbs.

French toast is a versatile and easy dish made with basic household staples, rendering it the perfect foundation for a lazy weeknight dinner. It can also revive hardened or stale crusty bread and doesn't involve tedious prep work. The custard's dairy-rich foundation tastes just as delicious with salty, spicy, or savory seasonings and provides the possibility for endless flavor combinations. Plus, you can make savory french toast as simple or elaborate as you'd like; you can swap the sweet garnishes and condiments for savory sauces or a sprinkling of salty cheese.