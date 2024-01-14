Spicy Mayo Gives Your Bánh Mì Sandwich A Welcome Boost Of Heat

The Bánh Mì is a flavorful sandwich we have Vietnam to thank for because it originated there as a fusion of French and Vietnamese cuisines back in the 1800s. It transformed to its current form with baguette-style bread in the late 1900s and is a popular sandwich around the globe today. If you haven't tried one (yet), it's traditionally made with ingredients like chicken or pork, pickled carrots, thinly sliced cucumber, fresh cilantro, and plain mayonnaise. Like all sandwiches, it's easy to give the Bánh Mì a boost of heat by swapping the plain mayo with a spicy version of the creamy condiment if you appreciate a dose of spice.

Your best bet might be to try the sandwich at your local authentic Vietnamese eatery, but you can also try this spicy ingredient hack with our simple Bánh Mì sandwich recipe from Tasting Table recipe developer Susan Olayinka. Our recipe calls for regular mayonnaise, so it's an easy upgrade to give your sandwich some heat. Regardless of how you get your hands on the sandwich, the addition is easy with your favorite store-bought spicy mayo from brands like Hellman's, or with a homemade version made your go-to hot sauce.