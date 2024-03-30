12 Tips And Tricks You Need When Shopping For Quality Salmon

When I was running my restaurants, I enjoyed a privilege that few other chefs could boast even here on Canada's seafood-centric East Coast. I was situated just a few miles from a highly-regarded aquaculture facility and could purchase from them directly. Twice a week, shortly after lunch, I would receive salmon that had been pulled from the water just a few hours earlier.

Most of us will never have that opportunity, but even the salmon at your local supermarkets and specialty fishmongers will vary widely in quality and freshness. Some well-established guidelines can help you recognize freshness when you see it, but salmon presents a few additional quirks that can complicate your buying decision.

Salmon will seldom be the low-cost option when you're in the mood for fish, but it is one of the most versatile and rewarding choices. Speaking as a trained chef and longtime seafood lover, here is how to choose the best and freshest.