13 Grocery Store Chains That Offer High-Quality Fresh Seafood

Seafood lovers know that a good piece of fish is a delicious part of a nutritious diet. However, not all grocery stores that sell the most popular seafood are equal. Sustainability, trustworthy labeling, and high-quality cuts of fish are all important. How do you know if your store is one of the best supermarkets to buy fish? The best stores partner with trusted organizations to validate or improve their level of sustainability.

Two of the most reliable include the nonprofit Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) and the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC). To qualify for these certifications, fisheries must ensure their fish are healthy and raised for longevity. They must also minimize any disruption to the ecosystem and meet other sustainability standards.

The next one is BAP, which stands for Best Aquaculture Practices, which is unique because it certifies every step of the fishing process, from hatcheries and fish farms, to feed and plant ecosystems. Its standards are based on environmental responsibility, animal welfare, food safety, and social responsibility, all guided by transparency. Greenpeace also provides a grocery store scorecard for seafood including sustainable policies, initiatives, and transparency. It also deducts points for seafood it believes stores should not sell.

We've ranked nearly all these grocery stores by their Greenpeace ranking since they set a high standard. Next, we determined how much each store demonstrated a commitment to sustainability through its actions and certified seafood offerings. The final standard we examined was how well the grocer cared for and served its customers.