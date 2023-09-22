Sheet Pan Smoked Paprika Tilapia Recipe
When it comes to whipping up a delicious and fuss-free meal that's perfect for both weeknight dinners and weekend gatherings, look no further than our sheet pan smoked paprika tilapia recipe. This Mexican-inspired dish is all about simplicity without sacrificing flavor, and it's a favorite in many households for its easy prep and punch of flavor. It's like having fish tacos, without the tortillas!
According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, this recipe showcases the beauty of minimalism in the kitchen while delivering a burst of zesty, smoky goodness. With just a handful of easily accessible ingredients and minimal prep, you'll have this wholesome meal on the table in no time. Our tilapia filets are coated in a Tex-Mex blend of smoked paprika, garlic powder, cumin, salt, and pepper, infusing each bite with a mouthwatering kick. Paired with vibrant veggies and a touch of sour cream and jalapeños, it's a balanced plate that's as satisfying as it is nutritious.
Gather the ingredients for sheet pan smoked paprika tilapia
For this delightful and straightforward dish, you'll need tilapia filets, smoked paprika, garlic powder, cumin, salt, and pepper to infuse the fish with a zesty, smoky flavor. To accompany the tilapia, gather corn cobs, red bell peppers, and broccoli for a colorful and nutritious mix of vegetables. And don't forget the finishing touches — sour cream, cilantro, and fresh jalapeño to add a creamy, fresh, and spicy kick to your plate.
Season the fish
Start by preparing your tilapia filets. Pat the fish dry to allow it to better soak up the seasonings. In a small bowl, combine two teaspoons of smoked paprika, two teaspoons of garlic powder, one teaspoon of cumin, one teaspoon of salt, and half a teaspoon of pepper. Mix these seasonings well, then evenly sprinkle this flavorful blend over the tilapia filets. This step ensures your fish is packed with zesty, smoky goodness.
Arrange ingredients on a sheet pan
Preheat your oven to 400 F. Cover a baking sheet with parchment paper, and place the seasoned tilapia filets on the baking sheet, creating a neat arrangement. Then, add the veggies. Cut two corn cobs into small pieces, chop one red bell pepper, and break two cups of broccoli florets. Spread these vibrant veggies around the tilapia on the same baking sheet, creating a colorful tableau that ensures even cooking of all the ingredients.
Bake and serve
Slide the prepared sheet pan into the preheated oven. Allow it to bake for approximately 15-20 minutes, checking for doneness when the tilapia flakes easily with a fork and the veggies are tender.
While it's baking, take a moment to chop some fresh cilantro and jalapeño for garnish. Once ready, serve the hot and flavorful tilapia and veggies with a dollop of sour cream, sprinkling cilantro and jalapeño on top for an added kick. To enjoy a taco meal, serve it with some homemade corn tortillas, a classic frozen margarita, or a refreshing frozen strawberry margarita for something different.
- 4 tilapia filets
- 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- 2 corn cobs
- 1 red bell pepper
- 2 cups broccoli florets
- ¼ cup sour cream, for serving
- 2 tablespoons cilantro, for serving
- 1 fresh jalapeño, for serving
- Preheat your oven to 400 F.
- Place your tilapia filets on a baking sheet.
- In a small bowl, mix together smoked paprika, garlic powder, cumin, salt, and pepper. Sprinkle this mixture evenly over the tilapia filets.
- Cut the corn cobs into small pieces, chop the red bell pepper, and break the broccoli into florets. Spread these veggies around the tilapia on the same baking sheet.
- Put the sheet pan in the oven and bake for about 15-20 minutes until the tilapia is cooked through and flakes easily with a fork. Veggies should be tender.
- While it's baking, chop some cilantro and jalapeño for garnish.
- Serve the tilapia and veggies hot, with a dollop of sour cream, and sprinkle cilantro and jalapeño on top for a little kick.
|Calories per Serving
|184
|Total Fat
|3.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|58.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|15.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.1 g
|Total Sugars
|5.1 g
|Sodium
|548.4 mg
|Protein
|26.9 g