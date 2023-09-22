Sheet Pan Smoked Paprika Tilapia Recipe

When it comes to whipping up a delicious and fuss-free meal that's perfect for both weeknight dinners and weekend gatherings, look no further than our sheet pan smoked paprika tilapia recipe. This Mexican-inspired dish is all about simplicity without sacrificing flavor, and it's a favorite in many households for its easy prep and punch of flavor. It's like having fish tacos, without the tortillas!

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, this recipe showcases the beauty of minimalism in the kitchen while delivering a burst of zesty, smoky goodness. With just a handful of easily accessible ingredients and minimal prep, you'll have this wholesome meal on the table in no time. Our tilapia filets are coated in a Tex-Mex blend of smoked paprika, garlic powder, cumin, salt, and pepper, infusing each bite with a mouthwatering kick. Paired with vibrant veggies and a touch of sour cream and jalapeños, it's a balanced plate that's as satisfying as it is nutritious.