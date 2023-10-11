Eric Ripert's Most Urgent Advice When Shopping For Seafood

Eric Ripert is a renowned chef, so, naturally, he's full of valuable cooking advice. In his book, "Seafood Simple: A Cookbook," Ripert shares all of his seafood-related advice, complete with a slew of recipes for you to try out that advice on.

Any conversation about cooking seafood must begin with the first step: purchasing the seafood. When it comes to this, Ripert emphasizes that there is one thing that is more important than anything else: the smell test. Ripert writes, "I cannot overstate how important it is to really lean into the power of smell to differentiate between seafood that's fresh and seafood that is past its prime."

What smell should you be looking for? Namely, if you pick up on a "fishy" odor, as contradictory as it sounds, you do not want to buy that piece of seafood. As for what constitutes a good fish smell, Ripert explains, "Fresh fish and seafood should always evoke the smell of a clean, fresh ocean breeze, or high tide as I like to describe it."