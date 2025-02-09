The Best Canned Goods To Have In Case Of An Emergnecy

There's never been a more opportune time to start stocking up on essential goods. As our environmental and political climate remains tense, we may feel compelled to prepare for potential situations where we can't acquire necessities. I've been focused on preparing for emergencies since the pre-Covid era, when I traveled full-time with nothing but a tent and some essentials. Those situations required me to be prepared for anything. Now that I have a more traditional living situation, I've transferred those survival skills into keeping a well-stocked home and mindset for safety and preparedness.

Canned food has long been a favorite for long-term storage due to its extremely long shelf life and diverse variety. These foods don't typically require water or any preparation to be safe to consume, so they're a great choice when you don't have access to an indefinite water supply or a cooking apparatus. In this list, I identify which canned foods are the most nutritious and provide the most energy, making them ideal to keep for emergencies. As long as they're stored in a cool, dry place and aren't damaged, they can last for years. These foods provide sustenance and convenience that will help you get the most out of your emergency stockpile and eliminate anything that will likely sit in your pantry and collect dust.

