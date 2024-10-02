13 Facts About Tinned Fish Andrew Zimmern Wants You To Know

Whether it's a quick and tasty snack or part of a more elaborate meal, tinned fish is an underrated food you should probably keep stocked in your pantry. When Europeans discovered how to sterilize meat and pack it in tin cans effectively, tinned seafood was heralded as a safe and convenient way for soldiers and travelers to obtain nutrition while away from home. Canned fish is still a great option for those seeking convenient protein on the road, but it's also a good option for the everyday home cook.

There are some things you should know about tinned fish, though, and we consulted with Andrew Zimmern, passionate fisherman, chef, and lover of tinned fish, to gather the facts about the various types of canned seafood available. Host of Outdoor Channel's "Field to Fire," Zimmern catches his own food before creating his masterpieces over an outdoor fire. But there are times when fresh-caught fish isn't an option and the quick convenience of canned fish is a practical decision. Even Zimmern relies on imported tinned fish – favoring those from Portugal — for a salad topping or quick meal when he's been busy working. We interviewed Zimmern to find out more about what makes tinned fish so special.