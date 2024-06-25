What Andrew Zimmern Really Thinks About Tinned Fish

If canned tuna fish is one of those ingredients that you have to mask with other flavors to make the fish palatable, we have good news for you. The world of tinned seafood offers a much larger expanse to explore besides dry, tasteless fish. While the canned tuna you have sampled in the United States may have been cooked several times, other brands offer flavorful, tender pieces of seafood that will have you adding tinned fish to your grocery lists on the regular. In many European markets, you'll find fish packaged in jars filled with olive oil or seasoned in tins of flavorful sauce. These kinds of preserved items are ideal to mix into salads or spread on top of crackers.

Chef Andrew Zimmern not only agrees but enthusiastically expressed his approval of using tinned fish in dishes and menus. "Anyway, I am a big fan of conservas," he writes on his Substack. Zimmern is quick to point out that conservas aren't necessarily the predictable stacks of tuna cans you've noticed at your local grocery store and can refer to any kind of preserved food that is placed in a jar or tin to preserve its shelf life. In Zimmern's case, when he craves a taste of Lisbon, he reaches for these canned products filled with fish.