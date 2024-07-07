10 Telltale Signs Your Canned Goods Have Gone Bad, According To A Seasoned Chef

When it comes to essential pantry staples, canned goods sit at the top of the list. In many ways, canning makes kitchen life easier (even for celebrity chefs like Ina Garten). Canned goods are more affordable, have a seemingly endless shelf life, and offer new flavorful possibilities for everyday foods. What's more, they're the best time-savers around. Don't let myths about salt in canned goods deter you from using them more in your cooking. From canned beans and veggies to meats, many of those myths have long since been debunked.

Canned goods go bad like any other food. Whether you stick to basic goods or do your canning at home, you should know how to spot signs of spoilage. After all, it's hard to tell if a can has expired without knowing what to look for, especially if the can appears intact. You finally found the perfect recipe for those canned hearts of palm only to discover them spoiled? That sucks, but fortunately, it's totally avoidable. There are a few indicators that, once known, will keep your canned goods in tip-top shape.

To ensure that we covered all of our bases, we asked professional chef Justin Simeon to assist. He has over 20 years of experience as a private chef and is the current chef de cuisine at Alta Adams, a Los Angeles-based soul food restaurant. With his guidance, we're going to show you the telltale signs that your canned goods have gone bad.