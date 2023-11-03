The Reason You Should Never Freeze Canned Goods And Sodas

There's one place you should never store your six-pack of soda – or any canned goods for that matter — and that's in the freezer. It seems like a no-brainer, but it happens to the best of us. When you're hot and thirsty and you want something cool to refresh your palate, nothing beats an ice-cold Coke or orange Fanta, but putting a can in the freezer and forgetting about it could lead to less immediate gratification and the need to clean up an exploding mess.

When you put cans of soda or other goods in a freezer that contain liquid, those liquids expand (for example, water expands by a rate of 9%), and if there is no room in the can to account for that needed space, the can is likely to explode in the freezer — or when you go to crack it open. Either way, it is messy, problematic, and unsafe.