12 Tips For Properly Storing Canned Goods

Ah, canned foods: The meal-saver that can make any dish taste "Mmm, Mmm, Good!" (as the old Campbell's jingle goes). Canned foods are durable, portable, and mostly stackable — and when time is short and convenience is a necessity? Any chef can simply grab a tin from the cupboard, wind it open with a can opener, then pour, heat, and serve.

Now, before you head out to buy cases of canned vegetables to take up any empty pantry space, consider there's more to canned goods than meets the eye. More to the point, the cans themselves require a little TLC over time to ensure the food within is ready to eat whenever you desire it.

Whether the cans are made of tin or aluminum, have a temperature temperament, or are prone to physical changes over time, there are several steps you may want to take to retain the quality of canned goods — in regards to both the can itself and its contents. With that in mind, we've gathered some tidbits gleaned from personal experience (and confirmed via online research). Here are 12 tips for properly storing canned goods.