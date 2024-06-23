8 Canned Chicken Myths You Need To Stop Believing

The expiration date on food products has been a major cause of food waste for years. Many of us wrongly believe that "Sell-By," "Use-By," and "Best if Used By/Before" all mean the same thing. And Congress only recently introduced a bill to approve the accuracy of expiration dates. It's especially confusing when trying to determine whether canned chicken is safe to consume. The long shelf life it has is both impressive and concerning. Regardless of what the date says, canned food that's been stored for a long time always begs the question, "Is it still safe to eat?"

Shelf life is one upside to using canned chicken over fresh. It retains a quality taste and texture for a year at least but can last for up to 3 years when properly stored in a cool, dry space away from direct light. If your cans are dent and rust-free without signs of structural damage, they're built to survive the zombie apocalypse. When they are printed with "Best if Used By/Before," it typically refers to the manufacturer's estimates of how long they will retain optimal quality. If the can is labeled with "Use-By," it refers to the last recommended date to consume the product at its peak quality. Neither date confirms whether or not canned chicken has expired.