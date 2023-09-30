Canned Chicken Is The Answer For An Easier Pot Pie Dinner

To replace your pot pie's chicken with canned chicken, all you need to do is drain the liquid from the can and measure out the amount of chicken that your recipe calls for. A standard can contains about 12 1/2 ounces of chicken, so you would need a little over a single can for a typical pot pie recipe that calls for one pound of cooked chicken breast. Check out our list of canned chicken uses to make the most of your leftovers!

Because canned chicken is already cooked and pre-shredded, it couldn't be an easier swap. And, if you're concerned about a less-than-premium taste, once your chicken is mixed with all of the other fillings and baked into a pie, you won't be able to tell that it wasn't cooked from a fresh bird. In addition to its ease and versatility, going the canned route also means you'll have chicken with a very long shelf life. According to the USDA, canned meat retains its quality and safety for up to 5 years when stored properly, making it an excellent product to stock up on for any occasion. So, next time you're at the store checking off your grocery list and preparing for next week's meals, grab a few cans of chicken.