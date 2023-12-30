Why You Should Avoid Using Canned Meat In Buffalo Chicken Dip

Canned chicken can be the thrifty home cook's ace in the hole for throwing together a well-rounded dinner on a busy weeknight. You can even use canned chicken in a pot pie. When it comes to hosting game night, however, skip the canned meat when making buffalo chicken dip.

When you're looking for a mess-free party snack, no plates or utensils required, chances are you're whipping up a bubbling, creamy vat of tangy, sweet-hot buffalo chicken dip (assuming you're willing to share it, that is). Canned chicken could seem like a logical shortcut, but don't be deceived by its economic glory.

Despite its straightforward-sounding name, canned chicken isn't exactly butcher shop-worthy meat stored in a can. To be safely canned, chicken meat is subjected to heavy processing, which involves sterilization to discourage bacterial growth. The extra steps may make your chicken safe to eat, but not without hugely impacting the flavor, texture, firmness, and quality of the meat, and it doesn't hold up well in the slow cooker. The chicken tends to break apart and the texture becomes more mealy than meaty (sound appetizing?).