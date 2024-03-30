Canned Chicken Is The Quicker Way To A Delicious, Beef-Free Burger

When it comes to burgers, beef has always been the reigning star of the show. That doesn't mean you shouldn't venture out and explore new avenues with other ingredients, however. If you prioritize convenience and a hassle-free time in the kitchen, a change from beef's rich, savory taste, or perhaps just a red meat alternative, canned chicken might be a perfect choice.

Gone are the days when canned food equals lackluster flavors. It all depends on the brands, of course, but in canned chicken, you'll still find some of the white meat's most beloved features. Its relatively neutral taste and slightly salty edge offer a lighter take on burgers, one that allows endless creativity. With just how well chicken absorbs flavors, this mildness can be transformed into anything you want with a pinch of herbs and spices. From sweet, spicy, and savory to other flavor nuances, it lays the perfect ground for all kinds of personalized touches.

Much like most canned food, canned chicken barely requires any preparation — just pop it open, drain the water, and that's it. Since the meat is already cooked, you can keep the cooking time to a minimum when it hits the grill (or pan). Before you know it, the patties are all done. All that's left to do is stack all the ingredients together and your burger is good to go.