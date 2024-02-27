15 Burger Recipes You'll Be Drooling Over

Succulent, juicy, piping hot, and ideally piled high with a plethora of fresh toppings, the humble hamburger or cheeseburger is one of the absolute tastiest sandwiches out there. Now, the burger most of us are most familiar with is the All-American classic, featuring a beef patty (or two or three) with a slice of American cheese, tomatoes, onion, lettuce, pickles, and some sort of condiment — and this type of burger is ever-popular for a reason. That said, there's plenty of room in the burger arena for various proteins, toppings, and even buns to come into play. If you don't eat red meat, burgers can still exist in your diet, you'll just have to get creative with the likes of turkey, chicken, black beans, or even tuna.

If you've reserved burgers to being an eat-out only type of meal, then you're missing out on the beauty of a homemade hamburger, cooked exactly how you like and loaded with your favorite toppings, no compromises. For those who want to incorporate the classic sandwich into their dinner routine more often, our best burger recipes will get those juices flowing. There's something for everyone on this list — even vegans — so get hold of some buns, grab your favorite toppings, and let's cook up a burger storm.