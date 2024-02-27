15 Burger Recipes You'll Be Drooling Over
Succulent, juicy, piping hot, and ideally piled high with a plethora of fresh toppings, the humble hamburger or cheeseburger is one of the absolute tastiest sandwiches out there. Now, the burger most of us are most familiar with is the All-American classic, featuring a beef patty (or two or three) with a slice of American cheese, tomatoes, onion, lettuce, pickles, and some sort of condiment — and this type of burger is ever-popular for a reason. That said, there's plenty of room in the burger arena for various proteins, toppings, and even buns to come into play. If you don't eat red meat, burgers can still exist in your diet, you'll just have to get creative with the likes of turkey, chicken, black beans, or even tuna.
If you've reserved burgers to being an eat-out only type of meal, then you're missing out on the beauty of a homemade hamburger, cooked exactly how you like and loaded with your favorite toppings, no compromises. For those who want to incorporate the classic sandwich into their dinner routine more often, our best burger recipes will get those juices flowing. There's something for everyone on this list — even vegans — so get hold of some buns, grab your favorite toppings, and let's cook up a burger storm.
1. Best Lamb Burger
It's not always easy to figure out what to do with ground or minced lamb, but this recipe puts the protein to good use by way of a delicious burger — one that offers a nice switch-up from the typical beef variety. The lamb patty is the real star of the show here, with ingredients like red onion, garlic, fresh mint, coriander, and even some Dijon mustard helping to build up the flavor profile. The result is a slightly gamey burger with enough pungency from the alliums and enough brightness from the mint to settle on a nice, balanced, nuanced flavor.
Of course, we can't overlook the toppings that go onto this burger, or rather one key topping in particular: the sauce. A delightful combination of mayonnaise, lemon juice, garlic, paprika, mint, parsley, and dill helps provide a creamy sauce to contrast nicely against the savory burger, and trust us when we say you're going to want to load up those buns with this sauce. As for the other toppings, that's really up to you, though you can keep things simple and just opt for some red onion slices and a little bit of extra greenery.
Recipe: Best Lamb Burger
2. Quesadilla Burger
Not a fan of classic burger buns? No problem: As it turns out, they're not entirely necessary — and, no, we aren't suggesting that you wrap that patty up in lettuce leaves instead. This quesadilla burger recipe offers up an inventive way to enjoy the classic cheeseburger we all know and love, but instead of slapping a patty onto a sesame seed bun and piling on the toppings, you'll load it up in between two crispy tortillas, a la quesadilla.
Aside from the tortillas, the rest of the ingredients for this recipe are ones that you'd likely find in just about any cheeseburger recipe, with some subtle Mexican influences here and there. You'll need beef for the patties themselves, and as for a sauce, a simple combination of mayonnaise, chipotles in adobo, and lime juice pack in just the right amount of creamy, spicy, tangy flavor. And no cheeseburger is complete without cheese, so when it comes time to assemble the quesadilla, you'll sprinkle some Colby Jack cheese onto the toasty tortillas before finishing it off with the burger patty, a little bit of lettuce, and some pico de gallo.
Recipe: Quesadilla Burger
3. Blue Cheese-Stuffed Burgers with Fig and Pear
If you want to make a restaurant-quality burger right in the comfort of your own home, then there's no better option than this blue cheese-stuffed zinger, which also comes adorned with a fig jam and honey-roasted pear slices. This burger perfectly encapsulates a salty-savory-sweet flavor profile and even throws in a little bit of funk thanks to the blue cheese.
Now, this burger recipe is a little more involved than your typical one, which is probably unsurprising due to its high-end ingredients. Nevertheless, even burger amateurs can whip up this beautiful creation; just make sure to get those pears roasting before anything else so that they'll be ready to go come assembly time. Since this burger is already pretty loaded on its own, you don't need to worry about other toppings — between the blue cheese-stuffed patties, roasted pears, and fig jam on top, you'll have a perfect bite every time.
4. Smoky Chipotle Burgers
Most burgers are pretty straightforward with their savory, cheesy flavor profiles, but this recipe throws another profile into the mix: smokiness. Though they look unsuspecting in a tiny can, chipotles in adobo sauce pack a nice smoky punch with subtle hints of spice, and in this recipe, you'll be putting both the chiles themselves and the adobo sauce to good use. The chiles will come into play in the burger, whereas that adobo will make an appearance alongside mayo and salt in a simple but delicious sauce.
A particularly nice feature of this recipe is the way it manages to switch up the typical burger flavor profile without calling for any extra work or fuss. The chipotles in adobo are really the key ingredient here, infusing both the burger itself and the sauce to really hone in on that smoky flavor profile. Provolone cheese also provides an apt change from classic American (opt for smoked provolone if you want even more flavor in your burger) and a simple topping of sliced avocado provides the perfect creamy, buttery contrast without taking away from the real star, which is the burger itself.
Recipe: Smoky Chipotle Burgers
5. Garlic Chicken Burger
Fans of chicken can rejoice over this recipe, which transforms ground chicken into a succulent burger that surprisingly retains a whole lot of moisture. Chicken may not be the most popular burger protein choice for fear of it drying out, but this recipe opts for mixing the chicken with a panade to ensure that it stays nice and supple. And, no, you don't need any fancy ingredients to make the panade — just a simple combination of mayonnaise, breadcrumbs, onion powder, garlic powder, oregano, and Dijon mustard will do the trick.
Of course, this recipe does call for a garlic chicken burger, and the garlic powder in the panade is the not the last you'll see of the ingredient. To really hone in on a garlicky flavor profile, you'll also whip up an easy, creamy sauce consisting of mayo, Dijon, and of course, more garlic powder. Other burger toppings include iceberg lettuce, sliced tomato, and pickles — of course, you can also pile on any extra toppings that your heart desires.
Recipe: Garlic Chicken Burger
6. Hearty Black Bean Burgers
Black bean burgers are a classic option for those who follow vegan or vegetarian diets, and while this recipe doesn't check the vegan box as it involves an egg, it is indeed completely vegetarian. Now, black beans aren't functioning alone here (that would make for a pretty boring burger) and are instead combined with oats, an egg, onion, garlic, soy sauce, chili powder, smoked paprika, salt, and pepper to create a flavorful burger that will also hold up well when cooked.
Speaking of cooking, the process for doing so to these burgers is a quick and easy one. Once you've blitzed all of the burger ingredients together, you'll want to let the mixture stand for just about 10 minutes so that it's not too liquidy to work with, then you'll form it into patties and cook them on the stovetop. Each patty only needs about 10 minutes total to cook, and you can cook multiple at a time so long as you don't overcrowd the pan. Toppings are completely up to you, though you really can't go wrong with the classics: lettuce, tomato, and maybe even a little bit of ketchup for good measure.
Recipe: Hearty Black Bean Burger
7. Ranch Burger
If you've ever perused the premade spice or seasoning blends at your local grocery store, then there's a good chance you've stumbled across a ranch seasoning packet, and perhaps you've even put it to good use in the past. Well, that ranch seasoning blend strikes again, this time in the form of ranch burgers, which are like your typical beef burger, but the patty gets an effortless flavor boost thanks to that nifty little packet.
This is the type of recipe that you'll want to keep in your back pocket for hectic weeknights. The ingredient list is incredibly simple, and depending on what kind of toppings you want on your burger (if any), then you might need as few as five ingredients to bring these ranch burgers to life. The seasoning packet will save you from having to dip into your pantry for any additional spices — just mix it into the beef, form the beef into patties, and get to grilling (cooking on the stovetop would work just fine, too).
Recipe: Ranch Burger
8. Actually Juicy Turkey Burger
There's a lot to love about turkey, generally speaking, though when it comes to burgers, the poultry doesn't always make for the juiciest option. This certainly doesn't stop people from enjoying a good turkey burger here and there, though most are operating under the settled-upon assumption that the sandwich isn't going to be nearly as succulent as it would be with beef. Well, thanks to this recipe, those days of dry turkey burgers are long gone; not only can you enjoy a turkey burger, but it can be actually juicy, too.
The key to an actually juicy turkey burger lies in what you include in the patties, and if you're just mixing the meat with breadcrumbs and seasonings, then you're going to have a dry burger. This recipe calls for incorporating goat milk into the patty mixture, which not only helps retain moisture, but it also gives the burgers an extra level of richness that translates beautifully once cooked. These patties are so good that you won't even be concerned about toppings, but if you do want to round out the burger a little bit, simple garnishes like arugula and feta cheese pair well.
Recipe: Actually Juicy Turkey Burger
9. Pan-Seared Tuna Burger
Do you have cans of tuna just collecting dust in your pantry, begging to be put out of their misery? If so, you don't have to settle for a sub-par tuna sandwich to finally put those cans to good use. Instead, you can actually transform the tuna into something quite spectacular thanks to this pan-seared tuna burger recipe, which may just change the way you look at the tinned seafood forever. While canned tuna doesn't exactly have a reputation for being a high-end or particularly delicious food, this recipe proves that with a little creativity, you can transform even the most bare-bones ingredients into an impressive final dish.
Of course, there's a little more to these patties than just canned tuna. You'll combine the seafood with soy sauce, cilantro, white pepper, garlic, breadcrumbs, and eggs to create the patties, then as the title of the recipe suggests, you'll pan-sear said patties to golden perfection. The real fun comes in the form of the toppings, which include a from-scratch, herb- and yogurt-infused cucumber sauce, red onion, and even some alfalfa sprouts for extra pizzazz.
Recipe: Pan-Seared Tuna Burger
10. Spicy Beef Fajita Burger
If you love ordering fajitas when you go out to eat, then perhaps you'll enjoy transforming the classic sizzling entree into a burger format. This spicy beef fajita burger recipe does just that, encapsulating all of the goodness of pepper fajitas and adorning them atop a spiced beef patty. This burger is a little bit savory, a little bit cheesy, a little bit spicy, and even a little bit creamy thanks to the sour cream/mayonnaise sauce. It's the full package, effortlessly combining two seemingly polar opposite dishes into one cohesive (and delicious) sandwich.
There are a couple of reasons why this burger gets to claim a fajita title. First, you'll top the burger off with actual fajita peppers, and it's hard to get more fajita-inspired than that. But you'll also find a fajita seasoning blend in the burger itself, lending an extra flavor boost and really honing in on the fact that this isn't just any old beef burger — it's a fajita beef burger.
Recipe: Spicy Beef Fajita Burger
11. Salmon Burgers
Of all the ways one might transform and cook salmon, it's safe to say that burgers might not be the first thing that comes to mind. Nonetheless, the fatty fish makes for a great burger patty, offering up its light fishy flavor in the form of a perfectly crisp and golden burger patty. This salmon burger recipe keeps things nice and simple, and to make the salmon patties, all you need to do is toss some cubed salmon into a food processor along with breadcrumbs, an egg white, lemon juice, green onions, and basil.
When it comes to cooking the salmon burgers, a quick pan-fry gets the job done just fine. And, as an added perk, these burgers cook up nice and fast — we're talking about six minutes per burger — so you can have dinner on the table in no time, a dinner that no one in your family will be complaining about.
Recipe: Salmon Burgers
12. Easy Smash Burger
Some burgers are nice and thick, and some people like it that way, while others, like the smash burger, are thin and ideally crispy on the outside. It might seem a bit strange to try to smash beef in your pan to get it as thin as possible, but a smash burger really is worth the effort once you bite into that nice caramelized crust. This easy smash burger recipe will walk you through the steps of making the perfect thin patty, aptly adorned with classic toppings like lettuce, tomato, and onion.
The key to achieving the ideal smash burger is to get your cast iron pan nice and hot and to make sure that the patty is nice and cold. Slap the cold patty onto the skillet and the sizzle will speak for itself, but be sure to keep a spatula or grill press nearby to keep that bad boy nice and, well, smashed. Due to their thin nature, these burgers will cook fast, so keep a close eye on them so they remain smash burgers, not burnt burgers.
Recipe: Easy Smash Burger
13. Beef Burger Patties
Cooking up the perfect burger doesn't have to involve a long list of ingredients or a whole lot of time. In fact, the ideal burger is made from very few ingredients, but top-tier ones that are guaranteed to pack in a lot of flavor. Well, flavor is certainly guaranteed with these beef burger patties, as they pack in not one, not two, but three types of beef — chuck, brisket, and short ribs — into an absolutely irresistible burger. The only other thing you'll add to the burgers is a little bit of salt and pepper because, with such high-quality beef in the mix, that's really all the seasoning you need.
This recipe calls for grilling the patties, which will certainly keep them juicy and maybe infuse a little smoky flavor into the mix. The toppings are an adventure of your own choosing — keep things classic with lettuce and cheese or get creative with sauteed mushrooms or caramelized onions.
Recipe: Beef Burger Patties
14. Hearty Hamburger Casserole
If handheld burgers really aren't your thing or you want to enjoy all of that burger goodness without the bread, then this hearty hamburger casserole is a great compromise. Certainly a step up from the Hamburger Helper that you ate as a kid, this homemade version includes all of the goodies that you'd expect to find in a burger recipe — beef, seasoning, onions, tomatoes, cheese — all baked up with elbow macaroni for the ultimate comfort meal.
One of the best aspects of this recipe is that it yields a full meal all succinctly baked into one dish. Yes, you will have to prepare the pasta and tomatoey beef mixture separately on the stovetop, but once the casserole is all loaded up in the dish and adorned with a healthy sprinkle of cheese, it's just a matter of baking then enjoying your hearty hamburger creation.
Recipe: Hearty Hamburger Casserole
15. Vegan Falafel Burger
To all the vegans out there — we haven't forgotten about you, and thanks to this falafel burger recipe, you too can get in on the burger fun, no meat necessary. As the name suggests, this recipe yields a crunchy-on-the-outside, soft-on-the-inside falafel burger, comprised mostly of chickpeas but also featuring goodies like onion, garlic, parsley, coriander, cumin, and even some oats for extra bulk.
No vegan burger would be complete without a delicious sauce, and what better falafel pairing option could there be than tahini? Indeed, this burger recipe also calls for a lemony tahini sauce to adorn the falafel patty, along with simple tomato slices and lettuce. Of course, should you want to load on even more veggies to your vegan burger, like onion, pickles, or even avocado, pile 'em on as high as you'd like.
Recipe: Vegan Falafel Burger