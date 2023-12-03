There are a number of adaptations you can make to this spicy beef fajita burger recipe, whether you can't source a particular ingredient, need to adhere to a specific diet, or just fancy shaking things up a bit. If you don't fancy beef, or are looking for ways to cut down on your red meat consumption, why not consider using a different type of meat? As long as it is ground, you could use something a little lighter like turkey or even ground chicken to mix things up and add something a little different to this dish.

Some people love their food as spicy as possible, and if that's you, a good dollop of hot sauce will make this burger fiery hot. Or, if you find that the level of spice is too much for you, you can always reduce it by using a milder fajita seasoning and reducing the amount of chili flakes, or omitting them from the recipe entirely. The amount of spice you want to add to this recipe is entirely up to you. Finally, this recipe uses cheddar cheddar slices to top the burger, but if you have a preferred sliced cheese you can swap it in. Smoked cheeses are best for melting over a burger, though if you aren't a fan of cheese, you can also skip the savory addition entirely.