Spicy Beef Fajita Burger Recipe
The mighty hamburger is a staple of the American cuisine, and there seems to be a never ending list of new and exciting ways to enjoy them. There are burger recipes inspired by different types of cuisines from all over the world, and in this recipe, developed by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, the classic beef burger gets a spicy Tex-Mex twist with the help of the equally delicious and inspiring flavors of fajitas.
This burger-fajita hybrid is packed full of flavor, with fajita seasoning and chili adding a good dose of spicy heat. Paired with sauteed red peppers and onions, and a zingy sour cream, lime, garlic, and cilantro sauce, this burger is served up in a soft burger bun with melted cheddar cheese and crunchy lettuce leaves — it might just be the perfect burger for those who love Tex-Mex flavors, and it's certainly more exciting than your typical cheese-topped burger.
Gather the ingredients for this spicy beef fajita burger recipe
To begin this spicy beef fajita burger recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. For the beef patties you will want ground beef, a large egg, fajita seasoning, chili flakes, onion powder, garlic powder, and salt and pepper. For the sauce, you will need mayonnaise, sour cream, garlic powder, fresh cilantro, lime juice, and more fajita seasoning. You will additionally need an onion, red bell peppers, and some cooking oil. To serve, you will need slices of cheddar cheese, burger buns, and crisp lettuce leaves.
Step 1: Mix the patty ingredients
In a large bowl, combine the ground beef, egg, 1 tablespoon of fajita seasoning, chili flakes, onion powder, ½ teaspoon of garlic powder, salt, and pepper.
Step 2: Form the patties
Form the beef patties into round shapes, making 6 in total, with dimples in the middle. Chill the beef patties in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.
Step 3: Make the sauce
To make the sauce, mix together the mayonnaise and sour cream with ¼ teaspoon of garlic powder, the chopped fresh coriander, the lime juice, and ½ teaspoon of fajita seasoning.
Step 4: Prepare the pan
Heat up the cooking oil in a large pan to a medium heat.
Step 5: Saute the peppers and onions
Add the sliced onion and bell peppers, and saute for 15 minutes or until caramelized. Set aside.
Step 6: Put the patties in the pan
Heat up a lightly greased cast iron pan to a medium-high heat, then add the beef patties, as many as will reasonably fit. Don't overcrowd the pan.
Step 7: Cook the patties
Cook for 3-4 minutes each side until the patties are browned on the outside and just cooked through.
Step 8: Add the cheese
Top the burgers with sliced cheddar cheese and allow it to melt about 1-2 minutes before the burgers are done cooking.
Step 9: Serve the burgers
Serve the buns by layering a spoonful of sauce followed by lettuce, the cooked beef patty, a spoonful or two of the cooked onions and peppers, and the top of the burger bun, similarly slathered with a spoonful of sauce.
How can you switch up this spicy beef fajita burger recipe?
There are a number of adaptations you can make to this spicy beef fajita burger recipe, whether you can't source a particular ingredient, need to adhere to a specific diet, or just fancy shaking things up a bit. If you don't fancy beef, or are looking for ways to cut down on your red meat consumption, why not consider using a different type of meat? As long as it is ground, you could use something a little lighter like turkey or even ground chicken to mix things up and add something a little different to this dish.
Some people love their food as spicy as possible, and if that's you, a good dollop of hot sauce will make this burger fiery hot. Or, if you find that the level of spice is too much for you, you can always reduce it by using a milder fajita seasoning and reducing the amount of chili flakes, or omitting them from the recipe entirely. The amount of spice you want to add to this recipe is entirely up to you. Finally, this recipe uses cheddar cheddar slices to top the burger, but if you have a preferred sliced cheese you can swap it in. Smoked cheeses are best for melting over a burger, though if you aren't a fan of cheese, you can also skip the savory addition entirely.
Can you prep the ingredients for this fajita burger ahead of time?
Sometimes it is ideal to find recipes that can be made ahead of time, or at least prepared earlier in the day so that dinner can be quickly rustled up when evening comes. If you are looking to get as many of the preparations done ahead of time, you'll be pleased to know that almost everything in this spicy beef fajita burger recipe can be made earlier and stored.
The burger sauce, sauteed pepper and onions, and the beef patty mixture can easily be mixed up and then stored in the fridge for later. Burger patties actually cook best when they have been pre-formed and then stored in the fridge. They will cook even better if you can chill them overnight, and will last up to three days in the fridge before cooking. And, if you need to prep them far in advance, you can alway freeze the patties. To stop them sticking together in the freezer, it's a good idea to separate them with a square of grease proof paper before you put them in, or even wrap them in freezer bags. They will keep for three months in the freezer, but remember to defrost them properly before cooking.
With this recipe, it is better to prepare the ingredients to assemble when you are ready, instead of ending up with lots of leftovers. However, any cooked burgers can be stored in the fridge and carefully reheated in the oven or the microwave, same with the sauteed peppers and onions.
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 large egg, room temperature
- 1 tablespoon + ½ teaspoon fajita seasoning, divided
- Pinch of chili flakes
- ⅓ teaspoon onion powder
- ¾ teaspoon garlic powder, divided
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- ¼ cup sour cream
- 1 tablespoon fresh coriander, finely chopped
- Juice of ½ lime
- 1 tablespoon cooking oil
- 1 large onion, sliced
- 2 red bell peppers, sliced
- 6 slices cheddar cheese
- 6 burger buns
- 1 cup lettuce leaves
|Calories per Serving
|642
|Total Fat
|46.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|15.1 g
|Trans Fat
|1.0 g
|Cholesterol
|125.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|30.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.7 g
|Total Sugars
|6.6 g
|Sodium
|625.3 mg
|Protein
|26.1 g