Vegan Falafel Burger Recipe

Flavorful Middle Eastern food is enjoyed by people around the world, and falafel, a popular staple of that cuisine, is widely recognized. You typically see falafel shaped into round or slightly flattened balls and it's known for having a crispy exterior while maintaining a moist and flavorful interior. Today we bring you a vegan falafel burger with the same great taste but served just a little differently.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Falafel has always been one of my favorite vegan meals. This burger version is absolutely delicious and the easy tahini sauce that goes with it takes it over the top. The nice thing about this recipe is you can form the patties ahead of time and cook them up right before serving, or you can cook them ahead and just warm them up when it's dinner time. They make great leftovers too."