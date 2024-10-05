The Type Of Coconut Milk You Need For Rich, Creamy Pumpkin Soup
Reaching for that comfy sweater, you know it's pumpkin soup season. But we don't want just any old pumpkin soup, we want rich and creamy spoonfuls of that comforting goodness. To achieve this, we recommend using coconut milk to make your next batch of pumpkin soup. Coconut milk is velvety and luxurious and can lend these qualities to any soup it touches.
But it can't be just any coconut milk — be sure to use the unsweetened, full-fat version. You don't want to use sweetened coconut milk because we're making a savory dish here, not dessert. Save the sweetened coconut milk for when you're making sweet treats or a vegan version of the filling for our classic pumpkin pie recipe.
You also want to use full-fat coconut milk because the higher fat content will ensure your pumpkin soup will be creamier and richer. When you use low-fat coconut milk, you'll find your pumpkin soup to be thinner and possibly even watery since there is more water content in low-fat coconut milk. While coconut milk is a staple and a versatile ingredient, using it in the kitchen can sometimes be tricky. In the past, we've covered all the tips you need to know when cooking with coconut milk, including how to use it to replace dairy milk and the fact that you should shake the can before using it.
Easily whip up pumpkin soup with coconut milk, and be sure to top the soup with it as well
Ready to make a delicious, rich, and creamy batch of pumpkin soup with unsweetened and full-fat coconut milk? First, grab a can of said coconut milk. If you're looking for the best coconut milk to use, in the past, we've ranked 15 canned coconut milk brands from worst to best, and Sprouts' organic unsweetened coconut milk came out on top of the list.
Then, choose your favorite pumpkin soup recipe to upgrade. Saute or roast the pumpkin puree for added flavor before adding it to the pot along with vegetable or chicken broth and the full-fat coconut milk. Note that some separation is possible in the can of coconut milk, especially if you didn't shake the can like we mentioned earlier. If there still is some separation, fret not, just give it a good stir in the can before putting it in the pot.
Bring the pot to a boil and then lower the heat to allow the pumpkin soup to simmer. Then, plate up. Top with freshly ground black pepper, some season-appropriate nuts, a swirl of coconut cream, and enjoy. If you're looking to continue raising the bar, be sure to look over our list of the 15 best ingredients to upgrade pumpkin soup.