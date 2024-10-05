The Type Of Coconut Milk You Need For Rich, Creamy Pumpkin Soup

Reaching for that comfy sweater, you know it's pumpkin soup season. But we don't want just any old pumpkin soup, we want rich and creamy spoonfuls of that comforting goodness. To achieve this, we recommend using coconut milk to make your next batch of pumpkin soup. Coconut milk is velvety and luxurious and can lend these qualities to any soup it touches.

But it can't be just any coconut milk — be sure to use the unsweetened, full-fat version. You don't want to use sweetened coconut milk because we're making a savory dish here, not dessert. Save the sweetened coconut milk for when you're making sweet treats or a vegan version of the filling for our classic pumpkin pie recipe.

You also want to use full-fat coconut milk because the higher fat content will ensure your pumpkin soup will be creamier and richer. When you use low-fat coconut milk, you'll find your pumpkin soup to be thinner and possibly even watery since there is more water content in low-fat coconut milk. While coconut milk is a staple and a versatile ingredient, using it in the kitchen can sometimes be tricky. In the past, we've covered all the tips you need to know when cooking with coconut milk, including how to use it to replace dairy milk and the fact that you should shake the can before using it.